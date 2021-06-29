Miller Homes has announced the launch of its latest development in Glasgow.

Set to launch on Saturday, July 3, with the first homes ready for completion in early 2022, Ellismuir Gardens, Broomhouse "follows on from the success of the hugely popular Ellismuir Park and Keepers Gate developments located nearby", Miller said.

Ellismuir Gardens will comprise 63 homes and becomes the first development in the west of Scotland to showcase Miller Homes' latest portfolio of new three, four and five-bedroom homes in a mix of detached, semi-detached and townhouse styles.

House types will include the three-bedroom Fulton and Leyton styles, which are ideal for first-time buyers, young families or downsizers; four-bedroom house types include the Hazelwood, Oakwood, and Lockwood, designed with growing families in mind; and five-bedroom Thetford, Tayford and Elmford homes, for larger families.

The new Elmford show home will also launch, "allowing prospective house-hunters to envisage what life could be like at the new development".

Louise Caldwell, sales director for Miller Homes Scotland West, said: "Following the great successes of Keepers Gate and Ellismuir Park, we are delighted to be launching Ellismuir Gardens.

"Miller Homes has been building in and around Broomhouse for over fifteen years, and it has been wonderful to see the area transform into a thriving and vibrant new community.

"We have already seen a strong interest in Ellismuir Gardens with a large number of positive enquiries regarding the new development. With such high demand anticipated, we would encourage prospective buyers to register their interest to avoid disappointment."

Prices will start from £260,000, and with "an exceptionally convenient location, for travel to Glasgow city centre and the wider Central Belt, Ellismuir Gardens is ideally placed for commuters and those searching for a family home without losing the buzz of city life".

Scottish Woodlands raises profits

A Scottish Woodlands site in Dumfries and Galloway.

EMPLOYEE-owned forestry business Scottish Woodlands has posted a rise in profits in spite of a fall in turnover arising from coronavirus pandemic effects in spring 2020.

READ MORE: The company’s managing director, Ralland Browne, highlighted an appetite among investors to plant trees for timber production and wildlife habitats, noting potential for forestry to play a key part in a “green recovery”.

Private bank Hampden brings in tech chief

Left to right are Graeme Hartop and Colin Tate of Hampden & Co. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

HAMPDEN & Co has recruited a senior figure from Sainsbury’s Bank as it strives to develop the technology underpinning its services.

READ MORE: The Edinburgh-based private bank has hired Colin Tate as its new chief operating officer. He will succeed Stuart Alexander, who is retiring next month.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing with the top business news stories sent direct to your inbox, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: