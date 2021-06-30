By Karen Peattie

Dxcover has appointed diagnostics industry professional Dr David Eustace as operations director to drive product development, manufacturing, regulatory and laboratory operations.

The appointment comes following a period of substantial growth for the Strathclyde University spinout, which is developing blood tests for early detection of cancer.

Dr Eustace joins the team from Bruker Daltonics, the American-owned scientific instruments and diagnostics company, where he worked as operations director in Germany and Scotland.

He has more than 13 years’ experience in the industry, working for Renishaw Diagnostics and Bruker Molecular Testing, most recently on its Covid-19 response projects at its plant in Germany.

Earlier this year, Dxcover completed its second clinical study, showcasing the clinical utility of its brain cancer test, and recently moved into new lab and office space in Glasgow’s Innovation District in preparation for further growth.

Its liquid biopsy technology is fast, inexpensive, and only requires a blood sample to be taken and sent to the lab for analysis with infra-red light. Dxcover’s “drop, dry, detect” technology provides results in minutes and is powered by artificial intelligence to detect the signs of cancer.

Dr Eustace said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has heightened the need for quicker and more effective diagnostic tests to help healthcare professionals triage patients effectively and make sure that the best possible care is delivered as quickly as possible.

“Earlier cancer diagnoses result in significantly higher survival rates and the Dxcover team has been making huge steps to translate groundbreaking technology into the clinic to make that possible”.

Dxcover aims to be a world leader in liquid biopsy and artificial intelligence for early detection of cancer and other diseases. Since its spinout in 2019, the company has raised £5.1 million in funding to progress its multi-cancer development programme.