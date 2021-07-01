Coinciding with COP26, the forthcoming EV Rally of Scotland will seek to quash the notion that electric vehicles are slow and lack adequate charging infrastructure, writes Nan Spowart

IT WILL literally be electrifying. With the world’s media focusing on Scotland in November for the COP26 climate change conference, a new event has been organised to show how Scotland is already steering towards a greener future.

Planned for the second week of the conference, the new EV Rally Of Scotland (EVROS) will demonstrate how electric vehicles (EVs) can cope with some of the most testing terrain in Europe.

The idea is to prove that EV use across Scotland, and the rest of the UK, is not just for the odd occasion but can be the norm for both work and family vehicle travel.

Setting off from Glasgow, the host city for COP26, four teams of four EVs will take a five-day, 1,234-mile e-Tour of Scotland, taking in many of its beautiful landmarks while, most importantly, showcasing the charging infrastructure and clean energy projects that exist in all parts of the country.

It is hoped the event will quash the notion that EVs are slow, can’t go far, are too expensive to buy and run, and that the charging infrastructure isn’t in place.

E-mobility and the decarbonisation of transport is seen as a key element to helping the shift towards a cleaner future, and the rally is aimed at showing that when it comes to their use, Scotland and the rest of the UK are leading the way.

The event is expected to capture the imagination of the public who will be able to follow each of the five days across social media platforms which will feature pictures, video and live broadcasts.

Each of the participating vehicles will carry branding on the bonnets and doors and will be driven by key industry figures – and even the odd celebrity or well-known face.

Rally organiser Colin Boyton of the PSI Group said the event was being staged to prove that EVs are here to stay.

“They are not going away and are more than capable of being your everyday family car and your everyday work vehicle,” he said. “What we want to do is say to people that living and working with an EV, certainly in Scotland but also in the rest of the UK, is more than possible and is only going to get easier.

“The charging infrastructure in Scotland is already very good and is only going to get better. We stage events all over the country and we always hold Scotland up as a shining light because we feel the way Transport Scotland has gone about it is the right way.”

While the environmental message is key, the rally aims to show there are also financial benefits to switching to EVs from petrol or diesel vehicles. During the rally, which will go as far south as Gretna and as far north as John O’ Groats and also include the Isle of Skye, there will be direct comparisons between the EVs involved and their diesel and petrol equivalents.

The series of daily checkpoints will highlight EV charging points, clean energy projects around Scotland, and some of the country’s most iconic and stunning scenery and landmarks.

Between the group’s own social media accounts, those of the participating sponsors and media partner The Herald, the organisers are expecting well in excess of 600,000 followers on Twitter, more than 500,000 on Instagram, and around 400,000 on LinkedIn.

“It is a really good opportunity for those involved to put out some very positive messages and that is what we intend to do,” Boyton said.

The frontman will be “EV adventurer” Chris Ramsey, who drove the 10,000-mile Mongol Rally in an EV in 2017, and has announced he will attempt to be the first person to drive Pole to Pole in an EV.

Paul Clifton, who holds the world record for driving from John O’Groats to Land’s End in petrol and diesel cars and who aims to complete the same achievement in an EV, will be one of the drivers, joining former Scottish rally champion David Gillanders.

There will also be a Top Gear “Stig” character in the shape of one of DriveTech’s top instructors who will set the pace and show how different driving styles can affect the performance of the car battery.

Vehicles will be fitted with kit that shows harsh acceleration and braking, and poor cornering and, for fun, there will be a driver performance league table.

“This is bang on message as come 2030 you will not be able to buy a diesel or petrol car in the UK,” he said. “This is all with one eye on 2030 and the road to zero.”

Sponsors include Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, SWARCO, Kia, Maxus, Vanarama, AA and DriveTech. “With our partners we have taken a multi-brand, multi-vehicle approach which means we are able to demonstrate state-of-the-art, innovative technology in passenger cars and commercial vehicles,” Boyton said.



evros.uk