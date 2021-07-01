The Glenlivet distiller is welcoming back whisky fans to its newly refurbished home from today.

After undergoing 18 months of extensive renovations, the home of The Glenlivet Speyside single malt returns with a “new look and feel”.

The firm said it uses “innovative technology combined with exclusive bottlings, immersive tours and whisky tastings” to help create part of the experience.

It said: “The valley of the smooth flowing River Livet echoes throughout the visitor experience, with nods to The Glenlivet’s unrivalled history of determination, drama and inspiration. The interiors have been inspired by The Glenlivet Estate in which it sits, with Speyside-green marble encompassing oak and accoya highlights that hark back to whisky barrels used in the aging process.

“To bring to life it’s Scottish heritage and craft, The Glenlivet has partnered with some of the finest craftsmen across the UK to design the intricate details and finer elements of the home. These include the plasterwork by Locker & Riley above the impressive fireplace in the lounge, inspired by Scottish foliage and nature, and the beautiful patterned mosaic by Scottish artist and ceramic maker, Helen Miles.

“Additionally, visitors can admire the eighty-three hand-crafted clay pots by Whichford Pottery, created to replicate those that were historically used to smuggle The Glenlivet through the Scottish hillside many years ago. “

Miriam Eceolaza, director of The Glenlivet said: “The Glenlivet is a symbol of Speyside, and after 18 months of renovations, we can’t wait to open the doors to our local communities and bring whisky lovers into our new visitor experience, as we continue to push boundaries and break tradition within single malt whisky.

“It’s a true immersion in to the iconic Speyside region, walking guests through our stunning indoor field of local barley, tasting from our old and rare archives, experimenting with our famous cocktail capsules and taking a unique piece of Speyside home with our straight from the cask personalised bottling.

“From the decor and design, to ambience and atmosphere, guests will witness something truly original at every turn. We strive to give visitors the best possible experience and look forward to welcoming back our loyal fans, as well as new faces keen to taste the original Speyside single malt.”

Plans unveiled for huge £50m development

The site of the £50m development.

DETAILED plans have been unveiled for a £50 million logistics park in Bellshill on the outskirts of Glasgow, on the site of a former Devro manufacturing facility.

READ MORE: A full planning application to transform the site into a 245,000 sq ft “state-of-the-art” logistics facility has been submitted by Knight Property Group to South Lanarkshire Council.

Gap to close UK stores

Gap's 81 stores are to close.

HIGH street retail giant Gap has announced it will be closing all stores in the UK and Ireland by the end of 2021.

READ MORE: The company said it intends to take business online "in a phased manner" from the end of August through to the end of September this year.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing with the top business news stories sent direct to your inbox, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: