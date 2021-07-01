By Ian McConnell

A 300-bed hotel will open in Glasgow in early August, creating 80 jobs, following a £40 million investment.

Building and interior work has been completed on the new, 12-storey Maldron Hotel, at the junction of Renfrew Street and Renfield Street.

The four-star hotel will be operated by The Dalata Group, which describes itself as the largest hotel operator in Ireland and "one of the fastest-growing in the UK. The group already operates over 45 hotels across the UK and Ireland, but this will be its first in Scotland.

Maldron Hotel Glasgow City’s general manager, Hazel Galloway, said: "We are really excited as we countdown to opening here in the vibrant city of Glasgow. We are passionate about all the Maldron brand offers, quality and value, and we are confident that it will be just as popular in the Scottish market as it has already proven in Ireland and in other parts of the UK.

“The recruitment process has been a huge success and myself and the team of 80 are currently working very hard to get everything perfect for the opening, which we believe is perfectly timed around Scotland’s great staycation summer."

She added: "As a local myself, I am just so thrilled the Maldron hotel will embrace the local community culture and provide the perfect base to explore our dynamic city and beyond. Glasgow itself is a wonderful location for a staycation, you can enjoy soaking up the city atmosphere with wonderful tours, attractions and art galleries opening up again, the stand-out food and drink experiences and of course the shopping. But it is also an ideal spot for exploring the great outdoors with our beautiful city centre parks, as well as only being a short drive to the breath-taking view at Loch Lomond."