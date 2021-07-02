By Ian McConnell

A NEW logistics development at Eurocentral in Lanarkshire is being launched by Tulchan Developments amid what adviser Colliers described as “unprecedented” demand for such space.

Glasgow-based Tulchan is launching Orchard Park in response to growing demand for “build-to-suit” space.

Units ranging from 42,500 sq ft to 225,000 sq ft will be on offer across the 40-acre site.

Colliers and Montagu Evans have been appointed by Tulchan to market the opportunity.

Tulchan does not plan to build speculatively but Colliers said the developer would “be able to react quickly to the build-to-suit market, which is being fuelled by the current lack of available stock”.

Gavin Robertson of Tulchan, said: “We are delighted to be bringing this opportunity forward. Orchard Park will offer sites capable of accommodating units with generous yards and car parking, from 42,500 sq ft up to 225,000 sq ft.”

Eurocentral has over more than three million sq ft of logistics space, with occupiers including Lidl, Hermes, Amazon, XPO, NHS and Brewdog.

Iain Davidson, director of industrial and logistics with Colliers in Glasgow, said: “We are seeing unprecedented demand for industrial and logistics properties. Coupled with record low levels of existing supply, build to suit is becoming a more prevalent feature of the market and we are delighted that Orchard Park will be able to satisfy this demand.”

Bryce Stewart, partner at Montagu Evans, said: “This is a much-welcomed announcement, which will deliver serviced land in a prime location.”

Mr Robertson noted planning permission was already in place for the development.

He said: “Occupier requirements are at a high level and many have to accommodate specific operational requirements, which can only be met by a build-to-suit solution. Working with our joint venture partners, this is what we are focused on. The site already has planning permission and basic infrastructure is in place, to allow a quick response to occupiers.”

David Young and Gavin Robertson, directors of Tulchan Developments, have worked in partnership for several years, delivering major warehousing and logistics projects throughout Scotland.

Completed projects by the team behind Orchard Park include the land sale to Tesco for the supermarket group’s 750,000 sq ft distribution hub at Livingston on the M8, 40,000 sq ft of space for Geopost / DPD at Newbridge in Edinburgh, 70,000 sq ft for DPD at Eurocentral M8 and a regional distribution facility for Co-op at Inverness Airport Business Park.

Tulchan is also delivering a new bespoke warehousing facility of 47,000 sq ft for a “major occupier customer” in the west of Scotland, Colliers noted.