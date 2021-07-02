SCOTTISH waste plastic road company MacRebur has hailed being selected to present to some of the biggest names in motorsport including Goodyear, Hyundai and EnelX at the world’s first ETCR touring series for electric cars in Italy.

Created with a view to utilise sustainable technology in the motorsport industry, ETCR is escribed as the world’s first “all-electric, multi-brand, touring car championship".

The team from Lockerbie-based MacRebur was personally invited to speak at the two-day event to demonstrate how the company’s waste plastic asphalt additive can benefit racetracks around the world, providing both environmental and quality benefits.

Hosted at the Vallelunga Circuit, just north of Rome, the event aimed to both promote electric mobility and to emphasise synergies between motorsport and the automotive industry.

The list of attendees also included motorsport governing body Federation Internationale de l‘Automobile’ (FiA) consultant and former head of F1 communications Matteo Bonciani, and Francois Ribeiro, head of Eurosport Events.

Toby McCartney, co-founder, and chief executive, said: “With approximately 500,000m2 of asphalt used to lay a typical racetrack like the one at Vallelunga, and up to an estimated 1,500,000kg of plastic waste being discarded at a typical international motorsport event, there is a real opportunity for MacRebur to play a critical role in laying the foundations for a greener future in motorsport."

MacRebur road laying in action.

He added: “Not only can we help reduce the challenges with waste plastics, but we can also help reduce carbon emissions across the motorsports industry by re-using the problem plastics to replace bitumen on racing circuits across the world.

“It’s great to see championships like ETCR being created that emphasise high performance alongside sustainability – demonstrating that being environmentally friendly doesn’t have to impact on race quality.

“Using local waste for local roads and racetracks, our products can really benefit the motorsport industry, and we look forward to exploring how MacRebur can play a role in the future of motorsport.”

The event follows a recent partnership with Volvo Car UK and British Triathlon, which saw the resurfacing of a popular cycling route in Leeds using MacRebur’s waste plastic product, with Brownlee brothers Alistair and Jonny also in attendance.

MacRebur processes waste plastics destined for landfill or incineration and adds them into asphalt for road construction. Enhancing and extending the bitumen binder, this "improves the quality of the road whilst helping resolve the waste plastic epidemic".

Tennent’s lager owner cautiously optimistic as pubs reopen

Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow. Picture: Colin Mearns.

THE owner of Tennent’s lager, C&C Group, has said it is “cautiously optimistic” that a gradual recovery is underway in the hospitality sector in its core markets of the UK and Ireland as restrictions imposed amid the pandemic are eased.

READ MORE: In an update on trading the Dublin-based group noted: “While still in the early stage of reopening in our core markets, we have been encouraged by the way in which trade has recovered in the UK since the gradual reopening from April 2021 and in Ireland from 7 June 2021 as outdoor hospitality reopened.”

Scottish logistics park launched amid surge in demand for space

The development site.

A NEW logistics development at Eurocentral in Lanarkshire is being launched by Tulchan Developments amid what adviser Colliers described as “unprecedented” demand for such space.

READ MORE: Glasgow-based Tulchan is launching Orchard Park in response to growing demand for “build-to-suit” space.

