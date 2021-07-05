A historic Edinburgh brewery site is set to be transformed into a residential community with panoramic views of Arthur's seat.

The site at Duddingston Road West was previously home to the former B listed Drybrough Brewery, which operated at the location from 1895 until 1987 and features one of the city's few remaining chimney stacks.

The development site, which has been named Holyrood Village, already boasts planning consent as a mixed-use development for 131 new homes and 15 commercial units.

Offers are now being invited for a "high-quality" residential development, with some commercial units, which the site marketing firm say will be steeped in the history and character of the former brewery site.

The development would sit in the existing cobbled courtyard of the former Brewery surrounded by the original stone building which all retain their original names including The Maltings, The Kiln, The Wellhouse and original features.

Planning consent has been granted for a mix of refurbishment and new build properties. Holyrood Village lies in a well-connected Edinburgh location near Duddingston Village, Holyrood Park, Duddingston Golf Course and the world-leading Edinburgh BioQuarter.

For the last 30 years the site has been operating as Holyrood Business Park, catering for a variety of small businesses.

It is also home to Format Design who are the lead architectural design team for the project.

The brewery was designed by renowned architect, Robert Hamitlon-Patterson, also responsible for the Caledonian Brewery and the Royal Scots War Memorial in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh

It was one of the seven breweries in the area but is the only one to remain mostly intact and is Category B listed.

Listed building consents have been obtained and the approved development converts the old brewery whilst retaining as many of the original buildings as practically possible including the chimney stack.

Those in charge of marketing the site say the location may also be suitable for purpose-built student accommodation, subject to planning restrictions.

It lies in close proximity to a number of University of Edinburgh facilities, including King’s Buildings and Peffermill Playing Fields, as well as the Edinburgh BioQuarter.

The introduction of coffee shops, small studio spaces and corner shop will create "a village community atmosphere with magnificent views over Arthur's Seat".

Will Scarlett, Scarlett Land and Development, who are marketing the site said: “This is a truly-unique opportunity for an exceptional development in a well-connected location.

"There is the real potential here for a purchaser to deliver an exceptional scheme, steeped in the history and character of the former brewery.

"The site may also be suitable for other uses, such as student accommodation, given its location in close proximity to many key University of Edinburgh facilities and the BioQuarter.”