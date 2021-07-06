THE wheels of change can move slowly. So slowly that, at times, its can be hard to see what progress is being made, something many often find frustrating given how agile businesses frequently need to be in their thinking, planning and delivery. Having passed the halfway point for the year, it seemed a timely opportunity to pause and consider some of the activities we have undertaken to highlight the key priorities of the North-east business community to policymakers.

In June we hosted a number of briefing sessions for North-east MSPs and MPs. Key topics of discussion included the ongoing Covid restrictions, the energy transition, tax reform and the future of the workplace and the implications for the health of our town and city centres.

Only last week, the Chamber team also participated on a call with the Scottish Government’s newly appointed Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work, Richard Lochhead MSP, hosted by the Scottish Chambers of Commerce. We used the opportunity to raise the importance of a coordinated approach between business and government to showcase the North-east’s low-carbon expertise as part of the upcoming COP26 conference, and the crucial need to make progress on the skills transition that will underpin our net-zero ambitions. We also recently responded to a UK Government consultation on aviation tax reform, advocating for a level-playing field for the North-east and for key changes to support our aviation sector to restore our regional connectivity as restrictions begin to ease.

Thinking about these activities and how much the world has changed over the past 16 months, it occurred to me that one thing that hasn’t ever been uncertain is what our priorities are as a Chamber.

The Scottish Government needs to work alongside the UK Government, continuing to evolve the business support response to Covid. Firms in some of the hardest hit sectors are finally beginning to re-open but it’s been a long road and as the public health situation improves we need to remain responsive and look to provide clarity on support schemes for the remainder of 2021.

Our respective governments also need to ensure they are creating a stable environment for businesses to return to growth. Chamber members have suggested two key areas where this will be particularly important. Firstly, our approach to debt built up due to the pandemic needs to be suitably long-term and both governments need to work with financial institutions to ensure that firms have the breathing room to rebuild. Secondly, with both governments investing substantially in new infrastructure projects we need to look at how we use public procurement as a lever to support local businesses and strengthen regional supply chains. The relationship between the private sector and government has also been undeniably strained by the pandemic. Our colleagues at Scottish Chambers of Commerce have proposed a ‘relationship reset’, anchored by a new joint economic partnership group, to ensure that the voice of the broader business community is central to debates around our post-Covid recovery. These are just a few of the areas we want to see considerable progress on in the weeks and months ahead. Although the vaccine roll-out has moved ahead and the public health situation at the present time looks to be steadily improving, Covid has created an economic emergency that will require careful action from Scotland’s respective governments in the months to come.

At the same time we need to continue to press down the accelerator on some of the wide-ranging priorities that have been at the centre of the North-east’s regional economic strategy, such as the energy transition, and ensure that we protect our hard-won connectivity as travel begins to restart across the globe.

Russell Borthwick is chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce