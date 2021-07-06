Johnston Carmichael has strengthened its senior team with seven director promotions across its 13-strong network of UK offices.

The new directors include Glasgow-based Craig Burnie and Karen McBride, who work in the innovation taxes and audit teams respectively; Raemond Jappy and Stefano Vincini who are both based in Aberdeen and work in the audit and corporate finance teams; Kirsty Yuill who works in the Dundee office’s business advisory team; Forfar-based Sam Nicholson who also works in business advisory; and Sam Church who works in the London office with the financial services consulting team.

“It is our employees that make our business, and I am extremely proud of the commitment and passion that our staff show on a day-to-day basis," chief executive Andrew Walker said. "Never has this been more important than in the past 15 months, when businesses across the country have been under enormous strain.

“Supporting and developing the next generation of professional advisers is right at the heart of our firm and it gives me great pride to see our people develop and thrive whilst working at Johnston Carmichael."

The appointment of the new directors brings the total number of promotions this year by the firm, which is part of the PKF International network, to 78.

Mr Walker added: “In addition to the seven new directors I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to every one of our colleagues who has been promoted so far this year. In each case it is a recognition of continued dedication, development, and hard work, qualities which will be central in driving the company forward in the coming weeks, months and years.”

British Airways settles with 2018 data breach victims

British Airways has settled a case brought by customers and staff affected by a massive 2018 data breach that led to personal information being leaked.

Lead solicitors PGMBM said those affected by the data leak would receive a confidential settlement following mediation with British Airways. The resolution does not include any admission of liability by the airline, the firm added.

British Airways, which is part of IAG, revealed a breach of its security systems in 2018 that caused the personal data of 420,000 staff and customers to be leaked.

In an emailed statement, the airline said it was pleased it has been able to settle the group action.

READ MORE: British Airways set to be fined £183m over customer data hack

In October, the Information Commissioner's Office fined British Airways £20 million - the data protection watchdog's biggest such penalty at the time - for failing to protect the personal and financial details of its customers.

Takeover battle expected at Morrisons

The City of London set the scene for a bidding war for Wm Morrison after investors reacted to the latest takeover developments surrounding the grocer by sending its shares soaring.

Shares in Morrisons, the UK’s fourth biggest supermarket chain, closed up nearly 12 per cent yesterday as investors responded to the board’s approval of a takeover offer valuing the group at £6.3 billion, and the prospect of a further suitor entering the fray.

READ MORE: City gears up for Morrisons bidding war

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing with the top business news stories sent direct to your inbox, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: