By Ian McConnell
Buccleuch Property has unveiled plans to develop land at Salter’s Park in Dalkeith.
The planned redevelopment will include business, industrial and storage uses, Buccleuch Property noted, citing potential to “generate considerable employment opportunities”.
Buccleuch Property intends to submit a proposal of application notice to Midlothian Council, ahead of lodging a planning application for the development after a minimum 12-week consultation period. An online consultation will take place on Thursday July 15.
Buccleuch Property said: “We’re delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our development proposals in Salter’s Park. This exciting development will deliver economic benefits to the community by providing new employment uses to the area.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Joint Scottish and Northern Irish effort flags scale of worry
“We are consulting extensively to ensure that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our proposals. We encourage the community to attend and ask any questions they may have.”
READ MORE: Mobile phone roaming charges in EU:Brexit and the sad end of protection – so what next?: Ian McConnell
Buccleuch Property has a market exposure of around £250 million through a UK-wide investment portfolio, a range of development sites with a pipeline in excess of 3.5 million sq ft and a strategic land portfolio with more than 12,000 consented residential units.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.