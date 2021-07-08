Remote working carries obvious risk factors for employers. Health and safety and data protection have featured heavily. But what about the less obvious legal risks of remote working?

Something as simple as messaging your colleagues. Inevitably the lack of physical interaction since the pandemic began has led to more chat between colleagues over IMs, WhatsApp and other platforms.

Very few of us sitting in our home offices texting or sending jokey IMs to our colleagues would ever consider those could be a workplace issue. But depending on the content, both the employee and the employer could be legally exposed.

The language of texting and messenger chats tends to be rapid fire, conversational and is often laced with humour. This combination can lead to highly inappropriate chat which does not lend itself to being read by unintended recipients.

In the last few years, we have seen a rise in cases reported in the employment law world where damming evidence is contained, for example, in WhatsApp messages. One case involved an employee who saw a number of WhatsApp messages about her on a colleague’s computer. She reported the extremely offensive comments to her employer who took disciplinary action against those involved. However, the matter did not stop there as the employee raised an employment tribunal claim and the tribunal ruled that the content of messages (albeit made in the context of WhatsApp group amongst colleagues) amounted to harassment on the grounds of sex, race and religion.

In another case last year, the court held that the Police Service of Scotland was able to rely on evidence found in WhatsApp messages between a group of police officers to bring misconduct proceedings against those officers. Despite a legal challenge by the officers involved based on their right to privacy, the court ruled that police officers had a higher standard to uphold by being in a regulated profession and the public interest supported the disclosure.

While this higher standard will not apply to all employees, there is a definite confusion more widely amongst employees about what is legitimately part of their private life and what is not relevant for work purposes.

While “catching” employees making inappropriate comments can be a matter of good or bad luck (depending on how you look at it) a major development over the last five years which significantly increases the chances of inappropriate chats surfacing is the rise of subject access requests (DSARS) under the Data Protection Act. These allow an employee to submit a request asking for copies of all personal data held about them.

Sometimes the data employers pull together in preparing to respond to a DSAR is, quite frankly, eye watering. Not only can the results be majorly embarrassing for employers, they can expose organisations and individuals to legal liability.

The scope of a well-drafted DSAR can be extremely wide and can in some situations require employers to inspect employees’ personal devices, for example where an employee uses their own phone for work purposes.

Employers worried about the risks arising in these areas can take steps to help minimise exposure for example by implementing a bring your own device to work policy which clearly defines the boundaries between personal and work use.

Equally it is time well spent for employers to ensure (via training and regular updates) that employees are clear about the standards expected of them and also aware of the limits on their privacy when it comes to such communications.

Gillian MacLellan is a partner at international law firm CMS