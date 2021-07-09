The Douglas Hotel on Arran has temporarily closed and other eateries and attractions may be running at reduced hours while the island deals with Covid cases.

The hotel announced today that it will be closing with immediate effect due to two staff members testing positive for the virus. It aims to reopen on July 19.

It comes after Visit Arran assured visitors to the island that everyone is doing their best for the community after a small number of Covid cases were confirmed.

The dedicated Arran visitor page has said that some places may also be closed to limit the chance of any outbreaks.

A post from VisitArran stated: "You may have heard that we have some limited CV19 cases on Arran, and we would like to reassure our visitors that everyone is doing their very best to look after our community.

"To this end, you may find that some of your favourite eateries and attractions will be operating reduced hours or may be closed for short periods of time. Everyone is doing the very best they can to ensure your Arran experience is as good as it can be.

"Please be understanding, continue to sanitise and please wear face coverings when asked to do so, thank you".