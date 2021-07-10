ITISON, the deals and events company run by Glasgow-based entrepreneur Oli Norman, is to trial a four-day week for staff over the summer months.

The move is inspired by a wish to help the company’s 70-plus staff achieve a greater work-life balance.

Mr Norman said: “For a long time, we’ve wanted to trial a more flexible approach to work that encourages greater balance and time spent enjoying hobbies and activities with friends and family. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that life and time spent with our loved ones is there to be lived.”

“We want to ensure that our team at itison have the best possible balance to achieve this.”