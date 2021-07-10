ITISON, the deals and events company run by Glasgow-based entrepreneur Oli Norman, is to trial a four-day week for staff over the summer months.
The move is inspired by a wish to help the company’s 70-plus staff achieve a greater work-life balance.
Mr Norman said: “For a long time, we’ve wanted to trial a more flexible approach to work that encourages greater balance and time spent enjoying hobbies and activities with friends and family. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that life and time spent with our loved ones is there to be lived.”
“We want to ensure that our team at itison have the best possible balance to achieve this.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.