AS English footie fans prepare to see Italy take on their beloved national team this Sunday, Scots may feel scorned at our early exit from the competition.
To ease the pain, Subway is offering customers a FREE foot-long sub to enjoy before the end of the weekend.
Whilst the deal is in celebration of England's football successes, Scots can put their football opinions aside to enjoy a tasty sandwich at no cost.
Those who download the Subway app between today and Sunday 11 July will be able to enter the promo code 'ITSCOMINGHOME' to receive an immediate 1,000 bonus points - enough to cover the cost of the popular fast food treat.
Points need to be redeemed in-store with your personal QR code from the Subway app.
Football might be coming home in England...but a foot-long is coming home with you!
