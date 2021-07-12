By Ian McConnell

Budget hotel operator Travelodge, which operates 578 hotels across the UK, has said it is looking to fill 680 positions throughout the country "in readiness for the summer staycation season".

It declared "there has never been a better time than now to join the UK hospitality sector".

Travelodge's recruitment drive includes 637 full and part time positions across its UK Travelodge hotels. Positions include 45 management roles, for hotel manager and assistant hotel manager positions. Other roles include posts in bars and cafes, housekeeping, and reception.

Travelodge is also recruiting for 19 maintenance engineers.

And the budget hotel operator is looking to fill 24 roles at its head office in Thame in Oxfordshire, including positions in finance, human resources, information technology, marketing, public relations, and property, and sales.

Chief executive Craig Bonnar said: “We are gearing up for a busy summer staycation season this year, and we need to fill 680 permanent positions immediately.

"We are looking for individuals who have passion, determination and a desire to deliver excellent customer service. In return, we provide a world-class training and development programme giving direct access to climb the career ladder into management. We also offer flexible working hours to help parents work around the school run, so that they can raise their family and keep one foot firmly on their career ladder too. There has never been a better time than now to join the UK hospitality sector, the career opportunities are endless and it also opens a door to the world.”