A FOUR-surgery dental practice in Edinburgh, which employs 17 people and has more than 10,000 patients, has been sold by veteran dentists Edward Ross and Iain Stewart.
Links Dental Practice, on the edge of Bruntsfield Links in Marchmont, has been taken over by Mark Skimming of Glasgow-based Pain Free Dentistry Group, in an off-market sale for an undisclosed sum through property agent Christie & Co. The business which has been sold was originally established in 1993 by Mr Ross, with Mr Stewart opening a dental practice next door in 1999. Christie & Co noted the pair “worked alongside each other as friendly neighbours before joining forces in 2004 to establish the Links Dental Practice as it is known today”.
It added: “The business grew quickly in the years that followed, leading to the installation of two further surgeries. Today, the practice employs a team of 17 and has a steady and consistent patient base in excess of 10,000 patients. The duo recently decided to take a step back from practice ownership but will continue post-sale as associates.”
Mr Skimming said: “Links Dental Practice has enjoyed great success with Edward and Iain at the helm and I am delighted to have such a high-quality practice joining our portfolio. We look forward to continuing the growth of the business and upholding the excellent reputation for its loyal patient base.”
Paul Graham, head of dental at Christie & Co, said: “It was a pleasure to work on behalf of Edward and Iain who have built up a fantastic dental practice together. This is another quality site added to Mark Skimming’s highly successful group. We wish Edward, Iain and Mark the very best.”
