THE first show home at an exclusive new bungalow and villa development for over-55s in Kinross has been launched as developer Juniper Residential revealed a surge in interest from Edinburgh-based prospective buyers.

Located 40 minutes from the centre of Edinburgh and situated near the centre of Kinross, Muirwood Gardens has seen a 40% increase in the number of enquiries from the Scottish capital in recent weeks.

The development also continues to obtain a significant level of interest from the local area, as well as from re-locators from south of the Border.

Interest in the development has been strong since sales were launched earlier this year, with 40% of the development sold off-plan and dozens more who have registered interest. The launch of the show home comes only two weeks prior to the first residents moving in to Muirwood Gardens.

Located next to Kinross Golf Club and within close walking distance to amenities and cafes in the town centre, as well as the picturesque Loch Leven, buyers have reported being attracted by the convenience and lifestyle offering at Muirwood Gardens.

The show home, designed by Get Fully Furnished, reveals the innovative and stylish design approach at the development, which comprises a mix of 41 two- and three-bedroom contemporary bungalows, villas and cottage flats, most with their own private gardens. Each property is designed to accommodate changing needs as and when they arise, and visitors to the show home in Kinross will find discreet touches throughout, including eye-level integrated Bosch appliances, raised power sockets and comfort height toilets.

Crucially, all properties have been designed to combine these functional aspects without compromising on style, resulting in a modern and hotel-inspired interior design that reflects the latest interior trends.

The communal club lounge and guest suite at Muirwood Gardens "will feel more like a resort than a retirement setting, with bright and contemporary décor and furnishings".

Juniper said: "A comfortable and sociable community hub in which to relax and unwind, residents will also be able to enjoy participating in activities such as organised wine tastings, film nights and art classes."

Hazel Davies, Juniper’s sales and marketing director, said: “We’ve been delighted with the strong response to Muirwood Gardens since we launched earlier this year and have seen superb levels of interest from across Scotland and from further afield. Prospective buyers have been really taken with the concept of living in their own home within a likeminded community, with all the comforts and security you would expect from a luxury development.

“We look forward to welcoming people to the show home in the coming months. We know our prospective buyers have discerning tastes, so a lot of thought has gone into the design of the properties to maximise both comfort and style, and we are delighted with the end result.”

Juniper Residential is part of the Cruden Group and the diversification into age-exclusive living is part of the developer’s ambitious plan for growth. It comes at a "time of chronic undersupply of housing in the retirement market".

