TECHNOLOGY sector veteran Alison McLaughlin has been appointed to chair ScotlandIS.
Digital technologies industry body ScotlandIS declared Ms McLaughlin, a University of Glasgow graduate, “has a career steeped in Scotland’s tech sector”. It added that she had worked for many years for European consulting, digital services and software development group Sopra Steria, “where she was pivotal to the company’s growth in Scotland”. The new chair of ScotlandIS recently joined Scottish technology company Exception as sales director, moving from her role as head of digital transformation at the Scottish Government.
Ms McLaughlin said of ScotlandIS: “The organisation has...been instrumental in creating new tech clusters. We need to...continue to work in close partnership with the Scottish Government to meet the needs of our members and the sector as a whole.
“Looking ahead, the tech sector has a huge role to play in the economic and social recovery from the pandemic and there is no doubt that government and climate technology are going to be of growing importance. The COP26 conference in Glasgow will undoubtedly highlight the work that Scotland’s climate-tech community is doing to deliver net zero.”
