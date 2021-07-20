A NEW partnership linking academics and industry has been formed to help city economies move towards zero carbon against the backdrop of the climate emergency.
The University of Strathclyde, insurance group AIG, and Aberdeen-based Wood have formed the link-up which will support cities and businesses as they transition to zero carbon economies while improving resilience to climate change and extreme weather.
The partners will work with cities including COP26 host Glasgow, Milan and Pittsburgh, and a range of industries from energy to telecoms to develop strategies for improved sustainability and resilience. It is hoped it will create models for others to follow.
The group’s work will build on the Infrastructure Resilience Framework created by AIG and Wood.
Richard Bellingham, director, Institute for Future Cities at at Strathclyde, said: “Cities have an essential and leading role to play in tackling and in responding to the challenges of climate change.
“We will seek to realise quick wins that balance the needs of cities, communities and businesses. We and our partners recognise that we need to be in this for the long term – achieving resilient net-zero outcomes will require significant application of resources and determination to transform all sectors.”
Rhodri Williams, head of international public policy at AIG, said: “As cities and corporations worldwide face increased pressure to reduce carbon emissions, our work will help advance sustainability efforts that will have significant impact into the future”.
Joe Sczurko, executive president of Wood’s consulting business, said: “Achieving the G7 leaders’ bold vision for a net-zero future and effectively tackling the impacts of climate change require collaborative partnerships to drive innovation, deliver transformational value, and create a more sustainable future.”
