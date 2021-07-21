By Ian McConnell

Italian restaurant Il Pavone, in Glasgow’s Princes Square, has brought back “classic dishes” from its first-ever menu from 1991 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Il Pavone was one of the first restaurants in Princes Square and, highlighting its loyal customer base, notes it is still one of the centre’s most popular eateries.

The restaurant has declared it is “taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane and bringing back some...incredible dishes that caused quite a stir 30 years ago”. Over the next four weeks, diners will be able to sample gamberi tropicali – wild-caught Icelandic prawns in a classic Marie Rose sauce and pineapple chunks served in a carved-out pineapple, or cornetto di salmone – Scottish smoked salmon wraps with prawns in a lemon and chive mayonnaise.

Among other classic dishes on offer will be spaghetti di mare al forno, featuring traditional Italian spaghetti tossed in a tomato sugo with jumbo king prawns, baby clams, garlic, white wine, olive oil and fresh chillies, which is then wrapped and oven-baked to lock in flavour.

Mariangela Marini, who set up Il Pavone thirty years ago with husband Guerino and brother Marco Di Meo said: “I still remember the day we opened Il Pavone and I can't quite believe it's been 30 years since we first opened the doors back in July of 1991.

“It's been an incredible ride filled with unforgettable memories. We have made some lifelong friends, seen toddlers playing in the famous circle in Princess Square grow into adults, had staff who have met their husbands and wives in the restaurant, laughed loads and had more good times than we can mention. We've even been lucky enough to be a regular spot for some famous faces over the years.”