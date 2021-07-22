WORK has started on a new development adjacent to the River Forth and nearby the landmark Wallace Monument in Stirling.

Forth Housing Association appointed Cruden Building East, part of the Cruden Group, to deliver the £3.7m project which will provide 24 new affordable and sustainable homes for the Cornton area of Stirling.

The development, which has been designed by ARM Architects, will comprise a mix of energy-efficient two and three bedroom semi-detached houses, two bedroom terraced houses and one and two bedroom cottage flats at Johnston Avenue, Stirling.

The development "has been carefully designed and all of the properties have been elevated to reflect the beautiful riverside location of the site". It is due to be completed by late June 2022.

Allan Callaghan, managing director of Cruden Building East, said: “We are delighted to continue our strong working relationship with Forth Housing Association as we commence work on this exciting new development to bring all important energy efficient, high quality, affordable new homes to Johnston Avenue.

"As with all our developments, we are fully committed to giving back to the local area by providing a wealth of community benefits, including work placements, apprenticeship placements, and tender and training opportunities for local businesses.”

Gordon Mason, chair, Forth Housing Association, said: “Construction work has started on the second phase of regeneration at Johnston Avenue and we are confident that once completed, these further 24 properties will help to address the rising demand for high quality sustainable homes which are affordable for people in the local area.”

PA

TRANSPORT operator FirstGroup will give half a billion pounds to shareholders following the unpopular sale of two US businesses.

READ MORE: The multi-national company which is headquatered in Aberdeen, has proposed returning £500 million to shareholders, from the sale of the school bus and transit divisions stateside. The figure is an increase from the previously proposed £365 million shareholder payout.

Sandy Kennedy, Business Commentator.

OPINION: Cucumber time, the silly season, the dog days of summer are upon us. A time when everything slows down – when nothing happens, apparently.

READ MORE: Yet for many of us it is a time for making choices. Choices that will shape and may even define our futures.

