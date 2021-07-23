By Ian McConnell

A SCOTTISH property group has declared that a housing development near a famous Scottish castle associated with Mary Queen of Scots has been its fastest-selling development in the last 12 months.

Livingston-based Dundas Estates said it had released its final four-bedroom homes at its Pace Hill development at Milnathort in Perth & Kinross, a short journey from Lochleven Castle, at which Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned in 1567.

It added that these were the final three properties to go on the market at the site. The overall development comprises 77 houses, including 10 affordable homes.

Irene Wilson, sales negotiator at Pace Hill, said: “This is our final release of properties at the extremely popular Pace Hill development.”

She added: “It has been our fastest selling development over the last 12 months and we now have just five properties remaining across the site.”

Dundas Estates earlier this week unveiled plans for a major new housing development near Glasgow.

It noted its latest 128-home project will be its second development at Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire.

The independent Scottish property developer has already sold all 61 homes at its Gilbertfields View project, which is adjacent to the new site.

Construction is already under way on the new development, named Gilbertfield Woods.