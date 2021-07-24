By Karen Peattie

A COMBINATION of a shortage of HGV drivers, Brexit, difficulties sourcing raw materials and packaging, staff having to self-isolate and the recent hot weather is creating a “perfect storm” of circumstances that threaten Scotland’s food supply.

The Scottish Wholesale Association, the trade body representing food and drink wholesalers across Scotland, says that a recent survey of its members has revealed a severe shortage of drivers with many citing levels down 10 to 15 per cent.

Colin Smith, the organisation’s chief executive, said: “Our survey was carried out before the so-called ‘pingdemic’ and the fact that so many people are having to self-isolate has only exacerbated the situation.

“Many wholesalers are experiencing stock shortages with some of our members receiving only 50-80% of what they have ordered when pre-Covid this would have been 95-98%. This, coupled with staff shortages, is having an impact on goods going out to customers and disrupting the supply chain.

“There’s always increased demand for certain products when the sun shine so when you add this recent spell of hot weather into the mix along with the chronic HGV driver shortage and Brexit, it’s created a perfect storm of disruption.”

Mr Smith welcomed the recent announcement by UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps that HGV drivers can increase their daily driving limits from nine to 10 hours but said: “An extra hour or two isn’t going to solve the problem. Long-term solutions are required.”

The Transport Secretary used his Twitter account to say: “We’re aware of a shortage of HGV drivers, so I’m announcing a temp extension of drivers’ hours rules from Mon 12 July, giving flexibility to drivers & operators to make slightly longer journeys. We’ve ramped up the number of driving tests available & will consider other measures.”

Noting that the UK Government’s proposals to fast-track licensing processes to get more new drivers on the road and consider other measures, Mr Smith said: “Again, this is all welcomed but it doesn’t fix the immediate problem – anyone who has been in a shop or supermarket will have noticed the gaps on the shelves.”

Some wholesalers have been forced to reduce deliveries to convenience stores and use non-HGV vehicles to help fulfil smaller orders. Others have said they are unable to take on new customers until the situation improves.

The Scottish Wholesale Association has said that while an ageing population of drivers has been a problem for some time, the situation had been exacerbated by EU nationals going home after Brexit and the impact of Covid. “There has been a long-term decline in HGV driver numbers with the main reason being largely due to the workforce being an ageing population.

“Numbers had been bolstered by European drivers but as the pandemic hit and the economy shut down, many went home and have not returned now that the UK is no longer part of the single market,” he noted. “Covid then led to a backlog in HGV driver tests.”

Julie Dunn, operations director of Lanarkshire-based Dunns Food and Drinks and president of the Scottish Wholesale Association, admitted that her company had been experiencing “quite a few problems for myriad reasons”.

She said: “The driver shortage is a long-running issue but a particular problem for us just now is the supply of some goods from down south where the driver situation is much worse – we are suffering because we are based in Scotland. Many drivers are choosing not to drive north because work is more plentiful down there.”

Dunns, which supplies the licensed hospitality sector across Scotland, had been forced to change its orders patterns to accommodate patchy deliveries from suppliers. “We know of one supplier that had to shut down because of Covid and there have been instances when suppliers don’t turn up with orders or they do turn up with insufficient or no stock.”

Talking about the driver shortage, Ms Dunn said: “Traditionally, driving is not a well-paid job so if we are going to attract particularly younger people into the industry it has to be made more attractive and professional. Teachers don’t talk to youngsters about careers in logistics and that’s something that has to change.

“All of these issues are barriers to growth for the wholesale sector.”

Meanwhile, the organisation described yesterday's announcement by the Scottish Government on the exemptions for those self-isolating as “very encouraging”, with Mr Smith noting there was a “clear understanding” of the challenges facing the industry.

“We have fed key information to the Scottish Government and we’re really pleased to see that our members, assuming they meet the qualifying criteria, can ask ministers for exemptions for their depots. This is hugely important and, where agreement is sought from the employee, ensures that existing problems being seen in the supply chain and shortages on the shelves are not exacerbated by yet more employees being off work.”

The Road Haulage Association estimates there is currently a shortfall of up to 100,000 lorry drivers in the UK.