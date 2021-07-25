A £20 million private hospital will be opened at Braehead near Glasgow – by the owner of the long-established Ross Hall Hospital on the city’s south side – creating 50 jobs initially.

The new hospital, which will occupy the 3,100-square-metre Titanium building at Braehead and is due to open in January, will offer a full range of purpose-built medical facilities.

READ MORE: It will have two operating theatres and a suite of recovery wards, and offer a comprehensive outpatient service, including MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans and diagnostics.

Hotel to open in landmark city centre building

Mike Baxter, co-founder of House of Gods, hailed the move that comes after the firm landed significant funding.

A LANDMARK building in Glasgow city centre is set to become a luxurious hotel and nightspot after being bought by an Edinburgh-based company.

READ MORE: The building that formerly housed Peckham’s on Glassford Street is set to be home to a “decadent and opulent” new 31-room boutique hotel by the family firm behind the House of Gods Hotel in the Scottish capital.

Energy giant aims to exit oil and gas but sees potential in nuclear

Spirit Energy has a stake in the giant Cygnus gas field in the North Sea.

SCOTTISH Gas owner Centrica has underlined its desire to exit the oil and gas business even after increasing the valuation of its North Sea operation but has had second thoughts about plans to sell its nuclear division.

READ MORE: The utility said yesterday that it is investigating new ways of selling its Spirit Energy oil and gas operation after struggling to find a buyer amid the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Scottish duvet innovation gets patent protection

Joan Johnston of Ava Innes

A Highlands producer of luxury bedding has been awarded patent protection for her cashmere-filled duvet fabric.

READ MORE: Joan Johnston said the award will add significant value to her Ava Innes brand by confirming the uniqueness of the insulating fibre she has developed using cashmere guard, the long outer layer of hair that protects the goat’s soft undercoat. ​

New Scottish alcohol-free beer sales soar in first few months

Days on the beach and, inset, Duncan Keith, left, and Mike Gammell.

A NEW Scottish beer company has hailed a 500 per cent sales growth in just a few months of launching its range of alcohol-free lager and ale.

READ MORE: Citing a move towards more healthy lifestyles during the pandemic as well as a general shift in people’s tastes and habits, Edinburgh-based Days has produced 200,000 bottles of beer since its launch in September and is on track to hit £1 million in sales over the next 12 months.

Aberdeen firm rolls out ‘Beer-as-a-Service’

The company's kiosks.

ABERDEEN firm EBar has raised £670,000 of equity to accelerate the roll-out of its self-service drinks-dispensing technology at busy venues across the UK and Europe.

READ MORE: The innovative start-up, founded by entrepreneurs Sam Pettipher and Nick Beeson, highlighted its aim of “shaking up the industry, dramatically improving the customer experience at venues, large-scale events and gatherings”.

