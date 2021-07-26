Locavore has secured £850,000 in funding to support ambitious growth plans as it looks to capitalise on increased demand for local, organic and zero waste food and goods.

The firm, claimed to be "Scotland's first social enterprise supermarket", aims to build a more sustainable local food system which is better for the local economy, the environment and its surrounding communities.

Since opening in 2011, the social enterprise has opened three shops in Glasgow, developed market gardens, established a veg box scheme and got lots of people more engaged in thinking about issues around food, where it comes from, and the fairness and sustainability of mainstream supply chains.

During a typical month, Locavore serves 15,000 customers in its shops and delivers 7000 veg boxes across central Scotland. With a turnover of around £4.3 million, it now employs almost 90 people.

The £850,000 funding package includes a mix of loan and grant funding from responsible provider Social Investment Scotland (SIS).

This new investment will help Locavore achieve its ambitious plans over the next two years to build a network of 10 shops, increase its capacity to deliver 22,500 veg boxes per month, and build the infrastructure required to make this work in an efficient and sustainable way, with a commitment to becoming a carbon negative business.

Successfully delivering this plan will see the social enterprise increase its headcount to 180, creating 90 new jobs in the process, and increasing its turnover to around £10m.

Young workers are battling an interconnected crisis

Younger workers were also less likely to report being in good mental health, with less than half – 48% – saying they were in “good”, “very good” or “excellent” condition.

ANALYSIS: Fears are mounting that those on the first rung of the career ladder will bear the scars of the Covid recession for years to come, with more than one in four young people worried that poor mental health will affect their ability to find work in the wake of the pandemic.

READ MORE: A survey earlier this month of 8,000 adults commissioned by the Resolution Foundation found that 27 per cent of those between the ages of 18 and 24 had concerns about securing a new job because of struggles with their mental health.

Guy Stenhouse: Truth is out there and it is time to rip up guidebook

Guy Stenhouse: Business Voices

OPINION: I’m beginning to wonder if there is an SNP publication entitled “How to fool the public, a guide to presenting distortions and half-truths as facts”.

READ MORE: Last week I ran into an owner of a significant Scottish business who declared they were in favour of Scotland leaving the UK because the UK is taking our money. The specific examples of theft they gave were that the UK charges Scotland interest and that value-added tax collected in Scotland is given to the UK – with the clear implication we don’t get it back.

