By Kristy Dorsey

Scotland’s First Minister, the founder of Africa-based Rise Up Movement and former Skyscanner executive Mark Logan have joined the line-up of speakers at this year’s global conference of the Institute of Directors (IoD).

Livestreaming from Scotland on September 2 and 3, the theme of this year’s conference is tackling global challenges in what is described as a “timely precursor” to the COP26 summit coming to Glasgow in November. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will speak at the afternoon session on Friday, exploring the themes of leadership, governance and collaboration for innovation.

Vanessa Nakate will appear for a spotlight interview during the “accelerating to net zero” session. As one of BBC’s 100 Women of the Year and ranked among Africa’s 100 most influential young people, she will share the lessons that leaders can learn from youth activists, including the importance of diversity and inclusion, and speak about her role as a UN Young Leader for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr Logan, who led last year’s widely-acclaimed review into Scotland’s technology sector, will join the previously-confirmed Dr Rachel Sibande in the panel session. Along with other panel members, they will discuss how to move from “talking the talk” to “walking the walk” when considering collaborative action for change.

The IoD will also welcome the 2050 Climate Group, which works to empower Scotland’s young leaders to spearhead action on climate crisis, to the summit. They will offer reflections throughout and will close the conference by setting out what steps now need to be taken by businesses and leaders to tackle the climate emergency.

Jonathan Geldart, director general of the IoD, said he was “delighted that we have been able to secure such a stellar line-up”.

“It demonstrates how timely and important the issues of climate change and the path to net zero are,” he added. “It is incumbent on all of us to look at how we reduce our carbon footprint, and this conference will provide valuable insight, practical solutions and meaningful discussions ahead of November’s COP26 summit in Glasgow.”