GYM operator PureGym is partnering with Scotland-based Social Bite, the social enterprise and charity in a push to raise £1 million and build two new villages for homeless people.

Led by 6x Olympic champion and PureGym ambassador Sir Chris Hoy, PureGym’s Scottish gym staff and members will undertake a number of physical challenges in the Break the Cycle campaign to help Social Bite fundraise for the two new villages.

Social Bite’s solution to homelessness is to bring vacant land back into use by creating community villages with prefabricated housing and a community hub.

The charity also invests in providing tailored support to upskill residents and provide them with opportunities that enable them to sustain their own secure tenancies.

The first Social Bite Village was launched in Edinburgh in 2018 and the charity now plans Glasgow and London villages.

Supporters can take part in 60-minute charity spin classes every Thursday throughout August in PureGym’s Scottish clubs and PureGym will be hosting a continuous 24 hour spinathon on Wednesday 25 August, involving gym staff in three of PureGym’s Scottish clubs.

Josh Littlejohn, Social Bite co-Founder, said: “We are really excited to be teaming up with PureGym. The amazing support of their clubs, colleagues and members will help make two new Social Bite Villages a reality.

“Since opening the first village in Edinburgh, 39 people have been helped with a home and support through the project. “The money we raise from our Break the Cycle fundraising campaign will enable us to develop communities that will have a transformative impact on people’s lives in two more cities. We’re so grateful to everyone taking on a challenge – every effort you make and every penny you raise will be helping someone break the cycle of homelessness. Thank you.”

Action needed to curb rising farming emissions after 'lack of policy focus'





Agriculture accounts for around 90% of ammonia emissions in Scotland.

FARMERS have warned against “strict” regulations being imposed to curb soaring levels of harmful ammonia after a Government report stressed there has been “a "lack of direct policy focus" from SNP ministers.

READ MORE: Reduction in harmful ammonia, which is linked to cardiovascular and respiratory disease, has stuttered in Scotland – while air pollution from vehicles and industry has been scaled back more successfully over recent years.

Simone Lockhart: Power of 'thank you' goes a long way

Simone Lockhart is the group commercial director for the Taranata Group

OPINION: With the war for talent intensifying, never have organisations been more focussed on employee engagement and retention.

READ MORE: We all know that pay and reward is a significant element of this review. However, research suggests creating career opportunities, flexibility to support our new work-life balance, and creating a culture that is open and inclusive is of equal, if not more, importance today.

