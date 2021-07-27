By Scott Wright

PERTH-based SSE is to investigate producing green hydrogen from renewable energy created at onshore wind farms in Scotland and Ireland.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Siemens Gamesea Renewable Energy to explore the delivery of green hydrogen at two as yet unspecified sites through electrolysis.

It has been billed as a major step in the efforts by both companies in supporting the UK and Irish Governments to achieve their respective net zero targets. These include a drive by the UK to hit five gigawatts of low carbon production by 2030.

Green hydrogen is created through the electrolysis of water – splitting it into hydrogen and oxygen – using equipment powered by electricity generated by renewable resources.

The companies said their new partnership will encompass the full green hydrogen value chain, including construction, supply chain management, customer offtake and storage, end user requirements, reliability, and operation and maintenance. They plan to work with green hydrogen customers in a range of industries, including transportation, distilleries and gas network operators.

Two onshore wind farms, one in Scotland and one in Ireland, will be announced as the locations for the hydrogen production facilities in due course, a statement said.

Jim Smith, managing director of SSE Renewables, said: “Hydrogen is rapidly becoming an important and exciting component of the strategy to decarbonise power production, heavy industry and transport, among other sectors. And the revolutionary production of green hydrogen from wind energy offers wider opportunity for markets such as Scotland and Ireland to further exploit our abundant wind resources. That’s why it makes perfect sense for SSE Renewables and Siemens Gamesa to come together.”

to explore how we can use our experience and expertise to harness our fantastic wind resource to bring the green hydrogen revolution to Scotland and Ireland, and so help decarbonise the wider UK and European economies.”