By Scott Wright

SAMONSONITE and Police have become the latest global brands to commit to retail space at Livingston Designer Outlet.

Luggage and travel bag specialist Samsonite launched its store, which spans 1,946 square feet, at the outlet on Saturday.

It will be followed by the opening of the Police outlet in August. The 1,537 sq ft unit will sell the brand’s collections of men’s fashion, sunglasses, accessories and fragrance.

Samonsite and Police join a range of around 70 stores at Livingston Designer Outlet, which include outlets for brands ranging from Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss to Kurt Geiger and Radley.

Karen Stewart at Livingston Designer Outlet, which recently added Puma as a tenant, said: “Being able to keep our offer fresh and exciting for our guests is vital for Livingston Designer Outlet and the breadth of our brands has always been one of the key secrets to our success.

“Samsonite and Police are opening at a time when travel, or the prospect of travel, is high on people’s agenda and both of these new retailers will appeal to those looking to travel this summer be it a staycation or venturing abroad.”