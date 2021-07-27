By Scott Wright
SHEPHERD Chartered Surveyors has brokered the sale of four commercial properties in Huntly, generating sales worth nearly £600,000, with the aid of virtual viewings and online auctions.
The sales include The Bank cafe and restaurant, which occupies a two-storey, B-listed granite building at the junction of The Square and Gordon Street.
The purchaser, who is based overseas, initially viewed the property virtually.
Mark McQueen, a partner at Shepherd’s commercial department in Aberdeen, said: “Our video tours marketing initiative has proven popular with clients where teaser video clips have been created to enable greater exposure to online marketing, something which has become more popular in recent years.
“This initiative has resulted in the ability to progress an interest in a property at a time when travel is problematic and the sale of The Bank would not have completed without it.”
Elsewhere in the Aberdeenshire town, Shepherd successfully marketed office premises on Deveron Road, which have potential for residential conversion.
And it brokered the sale of two former J&I Smith Baker’s properties, following the launch of an online auction service with marketing and advice provided by qualified surveyors.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.