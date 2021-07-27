By Scott Wright

SHEPHERD Chartered Surveyors has brokered the sale of four commercial properties in Huntly, generating sales worth nearly £600,000, with the aid of virtual viewings and online auctions.

The sales include The Bank cafe and restaurant, which occupies a two-storey, B-listed granite building at the junction of The Square and Gordon Street.

The purchaser, who is based overseas, initially viewed the property virtually.

Mark McQueen, a partner at Shepherd’s commercial department in Aberdeen, said: “Our video tours marketing initiative has proven popular with clients where teaser video clips have been created to enable greater exposure to online marketing, something which has become more popular in recent years.

“This initiative has resulted in the ability to progress an interest in a property at a time when travel is problematic and the sale of The Bank would not have completed without it.”

Elsewhere in the Aberdeenshire town, Shepherd successfully marketed office premises on Deveron Road, which have potential for residential conversion.

And it brokered the sale of two former J&I Smith Baker’s properties, following the launch of an online auction service with marketing and advice provided by qualified surveyors.