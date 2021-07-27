A DEVELOPER has announced proposals for the delivery of a new mixed-use development at the former Madras College campus on Kilrymont Road, St Andrews.

The college’s former site was marketed for sale by Fife Council for development purposes and now roposals from Scotsman Developments Ltd include new housing, including 30 per cent affordable homes and the retention and re-use of existing listed school buildings for mixed-uses comprising residential, local retail and leisure.

As part of Fife Council’s Building Fife’s Future programme, a new £55 million state-of-the-art purpose built Madras College building has been completed on a site at Langlands.

In addition to the Kilrymont proposals, the College’s South Street site was acquired by the University of St Andrews as part of the deal for the new school.

As a major planning application, a Proposal of Application Notice (noting intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-weeks of community consultation) has been submitted to Fife Council.

Two web-based community consultation events will occur as outlined below, adhering to Scottish Government guidance on consultations, allowing the community to provide feedback on and shape the proposals.

Event one is Thursday 19th August (14:00 – 16:00) and (17:00 – 19:00) and event two is on Wednesday 22nd September (14:00 – 16:00) and (17:00 – 19:00).

David Scanlon, Scotsman Developments Ltd, said: "This exciting and ambitious scheme will serve to regenerate the current redundant site, including retaining and re-using the existing listed school buildings, which I know will be greatly welcomed by the local community.

“Development will deliver much-needed housing, including affordable homes, local retail and leisure uses.

"We're looking forward to consulting widely with the local community and key stakeholders over the coming months, which will include two digital consultation events, and are keen to hear their views in shaping proposals for this significant site."

