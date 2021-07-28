THE Scottish capital's 'first retro arcade bar' NQ64 is looking for volunteers to test its selection of arcades and classic consoles, ahead of its official opening on Thursday August 12.

NQ64 will provide access on Monday August 9 and Tuesday August 10 for a “test drive” of games such as MarioKart, Time Crisis 2 and Dance Stage. Testers will be picked at random from those who apply on Instagram when the invitation post goes out today.

The Lothian Road bar has been transformed into a neon splattered drinking den, with NQ64’s signature UV graffiti designs adorning the walls, floor and ceiling.

The firm said: "It will be home to a large selection of retro arcade machines (look out for the secret Guitar Hero sound-proofed studio!) and a bunch of classic consoles.

"They’ll be serving up a range of game-themed cocktails such as the prosecco based Princess Peach, the Blanka with Tequila and melon and Mad Max with rum, absinthe and fire."

A wide selection of packaged beers will be available including a some from Edinburgh based breweries Pilot Brewing and Campervan Brewery, to wash down a selection of retro crisps.

Over 30 retro arcade game machines will be available with fan favourites and cult classics from the past five decades, operated using distinctive NQ64 tokens which are purchased at the bar. When the tokens run out there are free-to-play classic consoles including the Playstation 1 and N64 featuring the classic Golden Eye.

Genius Brewing has secured a Scotland-wide listing in Aldi.

A BREWER established in Glasgow three years ago has secured a Scotland-wide listing in Aldi for its low-calorie Gen!us Craft Lager.

READ MORE: Genius Brewing’s award-winning lager will feature in the supermarket group’s Scottish Beer Festival which launches in 96 stores across Scotland on Thursday. This is the brewer’s first Scotland-wide listing with a major national retailer.

Guests at the 2019 awards.

A NEW virtual event that rewards Scottish businesses for their ability to embrace new ways of working and harness digital technology to accelerate growth has been launched by The Herald in association with Digital World.

READ MORE: The Digital Transformation Awards, supported by Capito Ltd, Digital Boost and Tec-Source, will shine a spotlight on how companies and organisations across all industries and sectors have successfully adopted digital technology into their daily practices.

