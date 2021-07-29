When I look at the impact of the pandemic I often focus on sectors like retail or hospitality for obvious reasons, but there’s another that deserves just as much attention. The charity sector has seen its income plummet and action is desperately needed to remedy this.

The financial uncertainty brought by lockdown means many would-be donors simply haven’t had any disposable income to give. Even those who have been willing and able haven’t had the same opportunity to donate. Collection tins lay empty while shops were shut, and restrictions have put paid to many of the usual fundraising events.

Meanwhile, the business community pulled back on fundraising after being thrown into turmoil. But we’re on the road to recovery and once again companies are turning their attention to what they can do to make a difference.

One contact who works with a multinational told me that while there was a huge appetite among employees to support good causes, their enthusiasm wasn’t always enough because they couldn’t agree on which cause to choose.

Research from the Charities Aid Foundation found two of the biggest drivers for donating to charity are belief in a specific cause, and personal experiences. I think we can all relate to that as we’re drawn to causes for our own personal reasons. However, this can present some big challenges for companies trying to get across-the-board support for fundraisers. Yet this week I spoke to an inspirational woman who seems to have found the solution.

Caroline McKenna has a background in financial services and is CEO of the International Women’s Centre in Dundee. It struck her that there was a gap nobody had filled when it came to getting the private, public and third sectors together to make a real difference. So, she launched the company Social Good Connect to plug that gap. It’s a “search and match” platform that companies sign up to, which then pinpoints volunteering opportunities that match the skills and passions of individual employees. Essentially, it means that companies can make a tangible impact without singling out just one cause – plus its employees play to their strengths and passions, meaning they bring maximum benefit to the charities they’re matched with.

It’s such a wonderful model which I believe can be a real force for good that positively impacts communities.

If you run a business that’s still trying to get back on its feet you may be thinking you’ve got enough on your plate without getting involved in volunteering. But I’d urge you to remember that today’s employees seek an employer with a purpose. Indeed, Caroline told me 64 per cent of applicants would be more loyal to a company that helps them contribute to social or environmental issues. Meanwhile, 87% of businesses said social good activity had a positive impact on their reputation.

I’ve spent more than 20 years carrying out non-executive board work and volunteering and I believe we could all try to find the time to do our bit for society. I read some testimonials from companies already using Social Good Connect and one stood out. She noted that volunteering provides an enriching experience for employees, developing them more directly than any fundraising opportunity could achieve.

I love that this platform has the potential to make a huge difference – not just to the charitable sector by providing passionate volunteers, but to businesses that will see their employee engagement and productivity soar while differentiating them from their competitors in the war for talent, by attracting and retaining great people.

Laura Gordon is a CEO coach and group chair with Vistage International, a global leadership development network for CEOs