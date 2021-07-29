THE former home Robertson’s furniture store in Dundee city centre, a B-listed building dating from 1935, has been put on the market.
The Art Deco-style property was occupied by Robertson House Furnishers from 1929 until the company’s demise in 2011.
Planning consent has already been secured to turn the four-storey building into a 215-bed hotel. However, developers have signalled the possibility of it being converted to student accommodation, given demand from the higher and further education sectors in Dundee.
The property, located within a short walk of Dundee’s main amenities, is being marketed by Scarlett Land and Development.
The company’s Will Scarlett said: “This is a superb opportunity for an exceptional development in Dundee city centre which is very well connected”.
“Clearly given strong demand for student accommodation and given its location in close proximity to universities and colleges, this is an ideal opportunity for a student housing developer to progress such a scheme.”
