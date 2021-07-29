MODA Living and main contractor Robertson have today marked the topping out of the final block in the first phase of its development at Springside in Edinburgh, the brand’s first urban village in the Scottish capital.

On track to complete this autumn, the £215m neighbourhood sits at the heart of the historic Fountainbridge district in Scotland’s capital. Once completed it will offer 476 homes designed for rent, next generation resident amenities and 25,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space.

The development is also the first and only residential development in Europe to be awarded Fitwel 3 Star Rating, demonstrating Moda’s commitment to advancing its residents well-being by implementing health-aware design and operational strategies.

Moda will create 476 new homes. Residents will have access to 13,000 sq ft of internal amenity space, including specialist health and wellbeing facilities, communal lounges and roof terraces, as well as fully managed communal gardens with each space tailored to fit with its surrounding environment.

The exterior

This is in addition to 15,000 sq ft of ground floor retail and leisure space, which will be centred around the new landscaped public gardens.

To celebrate topping out, Moda has released the first instalment of its Edinburgh-based series called "The People of Moda", that will showcase the people that make up the Moda community, including the build team, neighbours, residents and more.

The first episode, Topping Out – The Women Behind the Community, offers a glimpse behind the scenes of the Moda development via interviews with the key women that are helping to build both the site and community.

Providing viewpoints on topics including design processes that deliver community and wellbeing and how Moda is making life different in Edinburgh, interviewees include Architect Catriona Grey, Director at Amos and Amos, General Manager Amanda Rennie and Robertson Site Manager Rebecca Laing.

The episode forms part of Moda’s ongoing commitment to gender parity in property, with a workforce of 40% women and growing. The interviews “will provide a crucial educational platform that outlines the spectrum of careers available across the built environment sector”.

Lydia Eustace, marketing director and head of health and wellbeing at Moda Living, which describes itself as the UK's fastest growing developer and operator of homes for rent, said: “Topping out Edinburgh is hugely exciting for Moda, and knowing these brilliant women have been part of the driving force behind the project makes it even better. As we push to eliminate gender disparity in the property industry, we are proud to be placing and championing the women in these leading roles.”

Liam Hanlon, managing director, Robertson Construction major projects, said: “We are delighted with the progress being made at Springside. We have established an excellent working relationship with Moda and are proud to be the contractor of choice for their first Scottish ventures in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“We share many of the same principles and as a business that has always embraced, recognised and celebrated diversity in the workforce, Robertson is proud to be championing these women alongside Moda.”

