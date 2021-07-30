AN electric vehicle charging network owner and operator has received £2 million from the Scottish National Investment Bank to help tackle the lack of charging infrastructure in Scotland.

The equity investment will support Glasgow-based Forev in its bid to create a network of over 1,700 electric vehicle charging points at public sites across Scotland.

The decarbonisation of transport is a key factor in the net zero push. While incentives are in place to encourage consumers to swap to electric vehicles and purchasing costs are falling, access to charging points, both at home and while on the move, is said to remain a barrier to the widespread adoption required to have a significant impact on emissions.

The company said it will focus on much needed public “destination” charging points that will allow drivers to charge their vehicles away from home.

The bank’s investment will allow Forev to continue with phase one of its roll-out which will see the company begin to scale its charging network, with a pipeline of locations already in place.

The investment also seeks to create more equitable access to the benefits of electric vehicles across Scottish communities.

Lindsay Wallace, founder and chief executive of Forev, said: “We are tremendously excited about working with the Bank as we build out our sustainable EV charging network. Without their backing and support we would not be able to achieve our ambition of installing over 1,700 future-proof fast and rapid charge points throughout Scotland over the next five years. I would especially like to thank Burness Paull for their incredible belief in Forev and for their assistance with securing this partnership.”

Eilidh Mactaggart, SNIB chief executive, said: “The decarbonisation of transport is a significant challenge and one which is critical in the transition to net zero.

“Forev’s roll-out strategy has the potential to have a significant positive impact on the uptake of electric vehicles in Scotland, specifically by providing more charging options for EV drivers who do not have the ability to charge at home and drivers on the move.

“It is an exciting and crucial time for the bank to be supporting Forev, at the beginning of this journey, and we look forward to seeing the progress of the network over the coming years.”