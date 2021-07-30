Developers have unveiled plans for a 'high end' £10million residential development with a roof garden and penthouse apartments in the south side of Glasgow.

The five-storey Waverley Park Apartments, which consists of two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom penthouses all with bespoke interiors, will be built in Shawlands, which has been earmarked for a multi-million pound retail improvement plan.

The development includes a roof garden with views over a neighbouring bowling green, private balconies for most apartments and a 100% allocation of car parking with a penthouse floor. Prices start at £259,995 and the homes are due to be completed in 2022.

Plans have been unveiled for a £68 million redevelopment of Shawlands Arcade, which will include improvements to the streetscape, new retail units, and widening of pavement areas to encourage the growth of the area’s already burgeoning café culture.

Waverley Park Apartments will be the first Kelvin Properties development delivered since the arrival of new Land Director Andrew Duncan, who joined from Cala Homes earlier this year.

Mr Duncan said: “The Waverley Park Apartments provide luxury accommodation in one of the fastest growing and popular areas in Glasgow.

“Shawlands has very quickly become one of the most desirable areas in the city, providing a high standard of living ideal for families and young professionals who want to enjoy life to the full.

Stephen McKechnie, founder of Kelvin Properties, added:“For more than 20 years, Kelvin Properties has proudly created some of Glasgow’s most prestigious and desirable residential developments, and Waverley Park apartments will be a proud addition to the portfolio.

“Shawlands is an area we have wanted to develop in for some time, and Waverley Park Apartments will be a fantastic addition to the area at a very exciting time.”

Founded in 1999, previous projects include the restoration of the former Broomhill Public School into an award-winning 68-apartment development at The Atrium.

Kelvin Properties was also responsible for a 36-apartment build-to-rent development at Candleriggs Court in the Merchant City, and the 20-unit development Mitchell Apartments at Finnieston.