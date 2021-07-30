Capital theatres ha secured a £6.5m grant contribution from the Scottish Government towards the £25m redevelopment of the King’s Theatre.

Jenny Gilruth, Minister for Culture and International Development said the move would help the Edinburgh theatre reach a wider audience.

Opened in 1906, the King’s Theatre is an important venue for touring drama, musicals and children’s shows.

The theatre said The King’s “has a unique place in the hearts and minds of many Edinburgh residents, and is a theatre of national and historical importance”.

The redevelopment will modernise the existing facilities and transform the experiences of visitors, local communities, performers and staff, whilst preserving its unique heritage.

The plans will ensure the theatre remains a vital part of Edinburgh and Scotland’s cultural provision, as well as functioning as a community hub for years to come the theatre said.

The redevelopment is expected to help provide wider access.

The redevelopment project is set to start in September 2022, with the theatre planned to reopen in mid-2024.

The grant from the Scottish Government joins £4m already secured from the City of Edinburgh Council along with additional loan funding. The rest of the budget is made-up of generous donations from individuals, grants from trusts and foundations, support from companies and Capital Theatres’ own contribution from ticket income. Alongside this an application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund is currently moving into its second stage. The grant from Scottish Government consolidates a robust mixed funding model and paves the way for a public campaign to fundraise for the remaining £3m.

Fiona Gibson, chief executive of Capital Theatres, said: “We’re overjoyed with this show of support and confidence in the King’s Redevelopment Project from the Scottish Government. As Covid 19 hit in March 2020, Capital Theatres announced that the redevelopment of the King’s would be paused for a year whilst we dealt with the impact of the pandemic.

“Far from lose momentum on the project, 15 months of closure has made us all the more determined to ensure the King’s Theatre can honour its illustrious past with a thriving future at the heart of Edinburgh and Scotland’s cultural life.

“Not only a wonderful venue for joy and inspiration, the King’s will also offer a thriving hub by day for the many communities situated in and around Tollcross. Scottish Government’s grant, along with the grant and loan funding from City of Edinburgh Council, makes this project viable.

"There is, however, still a way to go to reach our financial target and we’ll be launching a public fundraising campaign later in the year. This last push will build on the generous support shown during our period of closure, so the people of Edinburgh and Scotland can continue to play their part by helping us secure the future of the King’s as a historical and cultural treasure.”

Ms Gilruth said: “The King’s Theatre has been a jewel in Edinburgh’s cultural crown for more than a 100 years, with generations of audiences enjoying a rich diversity of shows from its annual pantomimes to world premieres at the Edinburgh International Festival.

“The Scottish Government is pleased to support the redevelopment of the grade A-listed theatre and enable the King’s Theatre to reach out to a wider range of audience and increase its community engagement.”

City of Edinburgh Council culture and communities convener Donald Wilson said: “The King's has been a beloved Edinburgh theatre for over a century, programming the best in touring drama, hosting some of the most talented community and non-professional groups; and certainly the best in pantomime, as well as bringing all kinds of theatre experiences to the city from all over the country, including London's West End. The 'Grand Old Lady of Leven Street' has always been Edinburgh's theatre for everyone.”

Royal Bank owner reveals Covid recovery hopes

Alison Rose, chief executive, NatWest Group.

THE owner of Royal Bank of Scotland has declared its hope that the UK economy will experience a “more rapid recovery” from the pandemic than previously thought.

READ MORE: NatWest Group said this morning that it has released a further £600 million of provisions previously made in anticipation of loans turning bad because of the fall-out from the pandemic.

Stuart McIntyre: Laser-like focus vital to revive economy

Stuart McIntyre, head of research of the Fraser of Allander Institute at the University of Strathclyde

OPINION: Earlier this month, the Scottish Government launched a replacement for its Council of Economic Advisers, first launched in 2007. The new Advisory Council has tasked its members to “use their insight to bring forward bold ideas that will transform the economy”.

READ MORE: The idea a “brain trust”, of sorts, on the economy is to be welcomed. A number of other countries have used these kinds of bodies effectively to bring forward and develop new ideas to grow and develop their economies.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing sent direct to your inbox, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: