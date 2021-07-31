MAINSTREAM Renewable Power, the global wind and solar company, and Siemens have partnered to bid for licences in the new ScotWind offshore leasing round.
The consortium including Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Siemens Energy will work with Mainstream and Siemens Financial Services (SFS).
It said that, combined, the group will create a dedicated multi-million pound fund “to support its joint commitment of developing a competitive local supply chain”.
The ScotWind bidding round has attracted interest from across the world. It is the first offshore wind auction to cover acreage off Scotland for 10 years.
The consortium said it and and its partners already have extensive experience and commitments to Scotland and “plan to build on their established supply chains further”.
READ MORE: Heavyweights bid for Scottish windfarm licences
Dublin-based Mainstream has developed Neart na Gaoithe offshore windarm off Fife, Siemens Gamesa has installed over 60 per cent of Scotland’s fully operational offshore wind turbine capacity, and Siemens Energy has invested almost £200 million into Scottish suppliers over the last five years while delivering renewables and transmission projects.
Steffen Grosse, SFS Equity chief executive, said it offers a “unique supply chain-led consortium”, adding: “Our consortium’s track record of success means we can deliver on our clear plan to drive forward Scotland’s green energy transition supported by the transformation of the local Scottish supply chain.”
Mary Quaney, Mainstream chief executive, said its"strong commitment to community engagement in Scotland is central to what made the Neart na Gaoithe windfarm a success", adding: "We’ve set the bar high, and with a highly experienced local team and centre of excellence in Edinburgh, we’re perfectly placed to deliver the next era of offshore wind for the Scottish economy, supply chain and communities.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.