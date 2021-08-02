A SCOTTISH company behind an online service which aims to support people in reducing or eliminating alcohol consumption has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £500,000.

The new investment be will used to continue One Year No Beer's growth, enhance its app technology, and further scale its system which it claims can help facilitate behavioural changes.

OYNB was launched as a free service in 2015 by founder Ruari Fairbairns and the company so far raised over £1.8m from more than 500 investors including ex-Facebook director Mark Cowan; CEO and founder of Spartan and Death Race, Joe De Sena; and former global head of mergers and acquisitions at HSBC, Alain Renaud.

Edinburgh-based OYNB now has more than 80,000 members in 137 countries across the globe and has generated over £2.2m in revenue with 85% growth in its Alcohol-Free Challenge sales between February and June this year.

Mr Fairbairns said: “We’re delighted to launch this latest crowd-funding round and we continue our global mission to help people change their relationship with alcohol and effect other positive behaviour changes, through the power of online community and connection. The funds will further support scaling of the business including the development of native IOS and Android Apps which will make our service easily accessible to a wider audience.

“With over 80,000 members in 137 countries, our community continues to support our core mission remains focused on reducing individuals’ alcohol consumption and addressing negative habits through various behavioural science and positive psychology programmes.

“With research showing the detrimental impact of Covid restrictions on mental health and a significant rise in alcohol consumption as well as alcohol-related deaths, there’s a growing need both in the UK and across other parts of the world for the benefits of our programme.”

The firm said: “OYNB is not an abstinence programme; it is not about eliminating alcohol entirely. It’s about empowering people to break down old habits and build new ones, creating a positive mindset that lets the individual take back control and make better life choices.”

Glasgow's Lorne Hotel: Administrator 'extremely pleased' with interest

Christie & Co said that the sale process will start on Wednesday, August 4.

THE administrator overseeing the marketing of the renowned Lorne Hotel in Glasgow has said he is "extremely pleased" with the level of interest so far.

READ MORE: Specialist business property advisor Christie & Co was last week appointed by joint administrators, Alistair McAlinden and Blair Nimmo of Interpath Advisory, to market the former Lorne Hotel in Finnieston.

Shan Saba: Food sector staff shortages to make for a lean festive season

Shan Saba is a director of Brightwork Recruitment.

OPINION: The “pingdemic” and HGV driver crisis has led to shortages in our supermarkets and has become a daily topic for most of us in Scotland.

READ MORE: At Brightwork we supply most of this country’s largest food and drink manufacturers with permanent and temporary recruitment services. As such, I now find that friends and family are asking me what will be happening over the next few months with our food supplies.

