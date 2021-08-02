Lingerie brand Boux Avenue has teamed up with Scottish booking and scheduling solution Appointedd to offer a new online booking service, making it easier for customers to arrange bra fittings and personal shopping experiences.

Shoppers will be able to make appointments at any time of the day or night, on any device, in the comfort of their own home, via the easy to use Boux Avenue booking site.

Bra fitting appointments are powered by Appointedd ensuring Covid protocols are met including capacity management of store numbers, adding buffer zones before and after each appointment for cleaning and sanitisation.

Appointments are up to 30 minutes and both a "no-touch" and "regular" bra fitting will be offered to customers, depending on their preference.

The Boux Avenue bra fitting service provides customers with a City & Guilds accredited standard of service, "enabling them to shop with confidence, to ensure that they walk away with perfectly fitting, quality lingerie, perfect for your shape, your style", it said.

Hind Palmer, chief marketing officer at Boux Avenue said: “The Boux Avenue community is always at the forefront of everything we do and therefore we are constantly striving to ensure we are providing the best standard of service.

"This latest development to our unrivalled bra fitting service, will give shoppers a bespoke personal shopping experience, with a dedicated lingerie expert to help find their perfect fit as well as their perfect bra’

Bookings can be made during the opening hours of any of their 30 stores nationwide. The Boux Avenue Bra Fit Finder is also available online, for an at-home bra fitting experience for those customers who are unable to visit a store.

