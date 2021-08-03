GOOD morning and welcome to the AM Business Briefing on Tuesday, August 3. If this briefing has been forwarded to you or would like to look again at our newsletter selection, click through at the bottom of the article.

Businesses are warily awaiting an update today from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the relaxation of more restrictions in Scotland.

It comes ahead of an announcement due this afternoon on potential further lifting of coronavirus curbs.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce and Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland showed cautious optimism but said it is essential that commerce sees “rapid acceleration towards the full re-opening”, calling for clarity and adding that the lockdown impact has been “particularly severe” on smaller firms.

Also today, Glasgow hard seltzer start-up has hailed a listing in the haloed Harrods Food Hall in London, and it comes as The Alcoholic Water Company secured a six-figure deal from Scotmid Co-op and Scottish Enterprise.

The prospect of restrictions lifting will also be welcomed across the hospitality, which is also seeing interesting activity in commercial property in the sector, including today news of a pub giant acquiring a building of the former Macdonald Marine Hotel in North Berwick.

Glasgow drinks start-up hails Harrods listing

Founders of The Alcoholic Water Company. From left to right: Craig Strachan, Greg Saunders, Hannah Fisher and Drew Shannon.

FLEDGELING Scottish brand Lilo Hard Seltzer is making its retail debut in Harrods Food Hall this month.

The drink by Glasgow-based Alcoholic Water Company is taking its place “amongst the world's finest drinks” in the renowned London hall.

Founded by a team of experienced drinks entrepreneurs, the firm earlier announced it has secured a six-figure deal from Scotmid Co-op and Scottish Enterprise.

Aiming to produce the "world’s most sought after portfolio of hard seltzers", or alcoholic flavoured waters, the team founded The Alcoholic Water Company in late 2019, and the new company is a collaboration between Glasgow-based innovation facility The Start-Up Drinks Lab and drinks-marketing agency London-based Whitelabel Group.

Nick Fleming, Harrods buyer, said: "At Harrods, we want to provide our customers with confidence that they have access to some of the best products in the world.

“It is with this ethos in mind that led us to select ‘Lilo’ as our sole representation in the Hard Seltzer category. The synergies are demonstrated through their taste awards, premium pack design, use of pure Scottish water and their unique Botanical Spirits', distilled to perfectly pair each natural flavour."

The award-winning range launched in Harrods includes, Lilo White Grape & Elderflower Hard Seltzer and Lilo Cranberry & Rosehip Hard Seltzer.

Hannah Fisher, co-founder at The Alcoholic Water Company said, "We are delighted with our listing at Harrods, as we know that being a great tasting unique product with style is a prerequisite to obtaining a listing in such a world-renowned Food Hall. I believe that by stocking Lilo Hard Seltzer Harrods is ready to meet the rising demand for premium Hard Seltzer.

"We wanted Lilo Hard Seltzer to be LIghter in calories and LOwer in alcohol but the taste remains equally important to us, so Lilo uses only natural ingredients, with purest sparkling Scottish water and with our uniquely distilled botanical spirits, we have crafted a hard seltzer that does not compromise on flavour and taste.

"This listing is the icing on the cake and comes hot on the heels of Lilo Hard Seltzer winning Masters and Gold Awards in the Hard Seltzer Masters which is part of the Spirits Business Global Spirits Masters Blind-Tasting Series."

Warning over lockdown easing delay ahead of Sturgeon’s update

The statement on Tuesday afternoon will say whether or not most measures implemented north of the border as a result of the pandemic last March are to be lifted on Monday August 9 as hoped.

SCOTTISH businesses are waiting “with bated breath” ahead of Nicola Sturgeon’s lockdown announcement today, warning they “cannot afford” any delay to easing restrictions.

Scottish pub giant acquires North Berwick hotel building

The building, which occupies a half-acre plot in the North Berwick’s Dirleton Avenue, spans 9,108 sq ft, with 18 bedrooms over four storeys.

PUB giant Caledonian Heritable has acquired the staff accommodation building of the former Macdonald Marine Hotel in North Berwick.

Edinburgh-based Caledonian, which is owned by the entrepreneur Kevin Doyle, is redeveloping the property after fending off competition to secure the deal. The sale price was not disclosed, but it was in excess of the £1.353 million asking price said Allied Surveyors Scotland, which brokered the agreement.

