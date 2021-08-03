NEARLY 30 people have been made redundant following the collapse of a Largs-based electrical company.
Family-owned Elecore Electrical, which was founded in 2017, provided electrical design, contracting, data, fibre and project management services to large construction projects.
However, the cessation of construction activity in the wake of the pandemic, alongside delays to projects caused by labour and material shortages, saw it run into “unsustainable” cash flow problems.
The business ceased trading and, shortly before the appointment of Derek Forsyth and Blair Milne, partners of accountancy firm Azets, as joint provisional liquidators, all 28 staff were made redundant.
Mr Forsyth said: “Elecore Electrical Limited was a highly respected electrical contracting firm with a quality client base and a good pipeline of potential work.
"The directors did everything possible to keep the business trading, however the scale of cash flow problems and the impact of the lockdown left them with no alternative other than to place the company into liquidation.
"We will now focus on winding up the business and will work closely with agencies such as the Redundancy Payments Office and PACE to minimise the impact on the staff that have been affected by the closure.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.