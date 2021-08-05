A SCOTTISH company is creating 100 new jobs after a new client win in financial services.
Glasgow-based Kura is the UK’s largest independent outsourcer. It employs 2,400 people across the UK and South Africa and has clients in 16 countries, including Canada and the United States.
The company said it was creating the new roles in its Glasgow office after a new contract win to provide customer service support to a “fast growing” financial services firm.
Kura’s clients operate in sectors including insurance, finance, telecoms, retail, utilities and the public sector.
Chief executive Brian Bannatyne led a management buyout of the firm in 2015.
He said: “We know that our people in Glasgow will deliver outstanding customer experience results for our client and transform the service to their customers.”
The company’s culture and approach to developing people was a key differentiator in the new contract win, Mr Bannatyne added.
Kura said its advisors had provided inbound and outbound call handling services to several businesses operating in the financial services industry for more than 15 years.
Its in-house contact centre software, called Inisoft, had been developed in partnership with the firm’s employees and was designed to be easy to use for customer support teams, the company said.
Kura has offices in Glasgow, Liverpool, Sunderland, Forres and Durban in South Africa.
The new contract begins this month and the roles will be a mixture of home and office based.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.