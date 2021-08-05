A NEW Japanese restaurant and curry shop has opened in Glasgow city centre.
KATSU “offers an upbeat atmosphere with a Japanese Izikaya style of service”.
The “laid-back concept combines high-quality Japanese street food with a beer and a chat with friends over some delightfully salted fried food for lunch and dinner”.
The curry store, which had been delayed due to covid, is now open on West Nile Street and offering takeout and collection.
KATSU Glasgow General Manager Ming Huang said: "KATSU Glasgow offers a small range of innovative, broadly Japanese-inspired dishes to Glasgow's City Centre. If you’re looking for some delicious food on the go, our menu is packed with must-have items and we all know how much Glaswegians have fallen in love with the famous japanese curry.”
The 18-seater restaurant venue offers a mix of high and low seating to watch all the action of the venue from the sides. Inside the space, "you’ll find bright interiors and graffiti murals, inspired by Japanese urban chic streets”.
KATSU is open initially for takeaway and collection only. It is also available on Deliveroo and UberEats.
