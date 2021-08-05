Plans were paused earlier this year with the firm saying the impact of the pandemic prompted a rethink.

The initial proposals for a visitor centre and bridge walk experience were approved early last year.

Network Rail is yet to provide further details ahead of the application being lodged with City of Edinburgh Council, but the firm said in March when it revealed the haitus that “the uncertain and challenging times we face across the globe as a consequence of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to a re-evaluation of the current proposal”.

It added then that it “remains committed to opening the Forth Bridge to the public and we will continue to develop the project so that we can return to it when the time is right”.

Network Rail lodged a proposal of application notice (PAN) on Tuesday and is holding online events on Monday, September 13, and Monday, September 20 between 3pm-8pm on both days.

It relates to: "The Forth Rail Bridge, the Property known as 'The Forts', Land to the South of Hawes Brae and to the North of Station Road, South Queensferry."

Major cash boost for Paisley luxury apartments plan

Managing directors Richard McFadzean and Colin McIntyre.

PLANS to create 34 luxury flats overlooking Paisley Abbey have been boosted after a funding deal was secured by the developer.

READ MORE: Nixon Blue, founded by Paisley-born developer Richard McFadzean and Colin McIntyre, is pushing ahead with its proposed Millhouse project after raising £4.5 million from Paragon Development Finance.

Japanese curry restaurant launched

A NEW Japanese restaurant and curry shop has opened in Glasgow city centre.

READ MORE: KATSU says it “offers an upbeat atmosphere with a Japanese Izikaya style of service”.

