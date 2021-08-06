Glasgow Airport chiefs have welcomed the announcment that Emirates will resume flights to the travel hub.

Emirates will restart with four weekly flights from Wednesday August 11 until October with flights between Dubai and Glasgow operating four times a week on Emirates’ Boeing 777-200LR.

The move comes as the UAE is moving onto the UK’s ‘amber’ list for travel on Sunday which means travellers arriving in the UK from Dubai no longer need to quarantine in a government-approved hotel, provided they are fully vaccinated.

Read more: Watch: Video exclusive reveals Glasgow M8 bridge installation to connect Sighthill with city centre

Emirates will offering premium services in Business Class and Economy Class. Emirates flight EK 27 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 7.50am, arriving at Glasgow International Airport at 12.45pm the same day. The return flight, EK 28, will depart Glasgow at 2.35pm, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, arriving in Dubai at 1.05am the following day. From September, Emirates will increase its flight frequency to a daily service.

Emirates flight will resume on August 11

Mark Johnston, chief operating officer for AGS Airports Ltd, which owns Glasgow Airport, said: “Emirates’ decision to restart the country’s busiest long-haul route is a significant step towards rebuilding Scotland’s vital connectivity and will be welcome news to our passengers. We are in the early stages of the safe restart of international travel, but there remains a long road ahead for aviation in the UK and the thousands of people employed within our industry."

Glasgow to Dubai flights will return

Adnan Kazim, Emirates Chief Commercial Officer said: “Emirates welcomes the decision to add the UAE to the UK’s ‘amber list’ for international travel, reflecting the extensive steps that have been taken to mitigate the spread of the virus in the UK and UAE.

"Since the UK’s announcement, we’ve seen a huge surge in queries from customers desperate to travel to see their families, planning their kids’ return for the new school term, as well as their postponed business or holiday travel. Emirates is reviewing our operations to various points in the UK and any service restart will be announced in the usual fashion.”

Emirates has been gradually rebuilding its global network, in a safe and sustainable manner and has resumed passenger services to over 120 passenger destinations, allowing travellers to conveniently connect to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific via Dubai.

The airline has taken various steps to ease travel and has been a leader in introducing initiatives in cooperation with health authorities and organisations to protect the health of customers and to ensure their safety. This includes introducing measures on the ground throughout all touchpoints and onboard to provide its passengers with the highest safety and hygiene standards at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease the customer journey through Dubai airport.