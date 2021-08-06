GOOD morning and welcome to the AM Business Briefing on Friday, August 6, as Scotland's retailers continue to struggle to attract the same number of shoppers as before the pandemic, according to an industry body.

Figures provided by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) today show footfall for retailers is down 27.1% in July on the same month in 2019, which compares to a 28% decrease across the UK, and shows little evidence of a retail bounceback so far.

Elsewhere, a Scottish builder has today hailed the start of work on a landmark eco-friendly residential development - where there will be no gas - that is set to pave the way for future housing.

Also this morning, three engineering firms have been brought together in a merger and it is hoped a Dundee-based business will benefit from synergies including improved sales opportunities and customer service in the move, while the Scottish app which helps individuals cut their carbon footprints has extended its sponsorship of Heart of Midlothian FC.

Builder hails landmark gas-free residential development

SCOTTISH housebuilder Cruden Building East has hailed the start building a groundbreaking development in the Scottish capital.

It will deliver low to zero carbon, city centre housing on the site of a former care home.

There is no gas being used within the Rowanbank Gardens in Corstorphine, which is being built on behalf of Artisan.

Instead, all the heating and hot water comes from individual air source heat pumps with back-up electric boilers.

The new 2.28-acre housing development has been designed by 7N Architects and will comprise of 126 one, two and three-bedroom homes, designed to bring the outside in as they are all positioned around an expansive shared garden courtyard.

The new development includes 33 affordable homes, and a significant proportion are much sought-after three-bedroom family homes.

An impression of view the view from Gylemuir Road. 7N Architects.

Further environmental benefits include every property having access to cycle storage to prioritise active travel in this part of the city and sustainable car use is encouraged with the provision of electric vehicle charging stations on site.

The £22.4m development is due to be completed by spring 2023.

Allan Callaghan, managing director of Cruden Building East, said: “We are delighted to begin the construction of the Rowanbank Gardens project on behalf of Artisan and to be working on such a transformative development for Scotland’s capital city.

"We share a strong commitment to delivering sustainable developments and Cruden has been working closely with Artisan and 7N Architects on this landmark urban regeneration to ensure that we deliver smart, energy-efficient homes at Rowanbank Gardens which meet the evolving needs of homebuyers.

"Crucially, this development will bring significant community benefits, including providing local jobs for local people, to create a more vibrant future.”

Dundee-based engineer eyes growth after merger deal

THE chief executive of Pryme Group has declared the Dundee engineering company will be able to take on “more complex projects than ever before” after bringing two new companies into the fold.

Pryme has merged with Caley Ocean Systems and IMES International, previously part of the Seanamic Group, in a deal that strengthens its presence in oil and gas while extending the services it provides to the renewables and nuclear energy markets.

Scottish eco app signs new deal with Hearts

PAWPRINT, the Scottish app which helps individuals cut their carbon footprints, has extended its sponsorship of Heart of Midlothian.

The renewed deal will see the Pawprint logo, featuring Bjorn the polar bear, continue to be worn on the Hearts Men and Hearts Women first team shirts, on the left sleeve.

