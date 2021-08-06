WM Morrison has agreed to an improved to takeover offer from a US consortium led by Fortress Investment Group, valuing the supermarket chain at £6.7 billion.
Softbank-owned Fortress increased its offer to fend off a possible counter-offer from New York-based Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which effectively opened the bidding war for Morrisons with its initial approach at the start of last month.
Shares in Morrisons were up 2.45 per cent on the news.
More to follow.
